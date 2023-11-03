It was Steven Spielberg’s first great film, and we could say that it also represents the first blockbuster (or blockbuster) released in movie theaters.

Who hasn’t been afraid when remembering the Jaws melody while bathing in the sea? It is one of the most iconic soundtracks in the history of cinema, belonging to one of the great films in the career of Steven Spielberg.

And it is said soon, because Spielberg has directed such acclaimed works as Schindler’s List (1993), ET: The Extra-Terrestrial (1982), Raiders of the Lost Ark (1984) or The Goonies (1985), among many others.

It all started with the adaptation of the novel written by Peter Benchleywhich was also the first film to show the great terrors hidden in the ocean.

It was a true phenomenon at the box office, grossing a whopping 476 million dollars all over the world (with a budget of only 3.5 million), and leading to three sequels and similar products, such as Orca (1977), Piranha (1978) or even the legendary Alien (1979), by Ridley Scott.

What does Steven Spielberg think of his first big movie? Obviously, he knows how to recognize his triumphs, but he also recognizes that he did not expect such overwhelming success.

Spielberg’s critical eye

They have almost passed 50 years since the premiere of Jaws (whose original title was JAWS) in movie theaters. The American director had just filmed Loca evasión (1974), and previously had surprised Universal executives with the remembered The Devil on Wheels (1971).

That’s when the idea of ​​adapting Peter Benchley’s novel to film arose at Universal. Spielberg was the best option, because with The Devil on Wheels he had demonstrated his great talent.

Spielberg, instead of making a faithful adaptation of the book, skipped some parts, and shaped his own version. In an interview with WMagazine, the director talks about his first blockbuster.

The reality is that Steven Spielberg believed that Jaws (1975) would be a failure. Not at the box office level, but at the critical level. I thought it would be one of his worst films.. But it wasn’t like that at all.

”I never would have imagined that so many people would have gone to see Jaws. In my opinion, the shark looked dumb. When I went to the first preview, in Dallas, and people were screaming and popcorn was flying at the screen, my first feeling was: Oh my God! I didn’t think any of this was going to work. The truth is that you never know.”

Furthermore, Spielberg was afraid that people would pigeonhole him as “the truck and the shark director.” Until then, He had only directed three films, and two of them were science fiction-horror..

It is not something Spielberg should be ashamed of, since his best films (with permission from Schindler’s List) correspond to the fantasy genre: Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Indiana Jones, ET, Jurassic Park…

Have you seen Jaws? It’s one of the best movies Steven Spielbergas well as a work that will be remembered forever (with maestro John Williams as composer), despite its director’s expectations being negative.