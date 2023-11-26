Steve Jobs probablemente I was trilling that June 7, 2010. Not only because the press completely leaked the iPhone 4 that he was going to present, but because the demo he performed on the WWDC stage did not work.

The co-founder and CEO of Apple, in fact, stopped before continuing to talk about the sixth of his 10 great features (in the video, minute 1:01:30). “I know why my demo crashed: it’s because there are 570 Wi-Fi access points operating in this room.” People laughed, but Steve Jobs was probably cursing inside. There was no way to do things that way, and then he asked for something unusual.

That the people will disconnect from Wi-Fi.

As Jobs explained and later detailed in InfoWorld, several hundred of these access points were MiFis, small wireless routers that allowed access to mobile data networks comfortably on laptops that many attendees used to cover the event. It didn’t help that apparently the iPhone 4 drivers weren’t completely polished.

Jobs asked everyone to close their laptops and put them under the seat. “All of you, look around and become everyone else’s police,” he joked. Jobs walked on while people turned off those MiFis and closed his laptop: “I have time,” he continued. After a few seconds, he continued: most of the audience apparently followed his instructions, because the demos continued.

But what happened in that event was not an isolated case. Not at all.

As explained in Skift, provide a good Wi-Fi connection It is one of the great challenges that organizers of large events face today. It is true that new standards help: in Wi-Fi 6, for example, OFDMA was introduced, a multiplexing system precisely designed to offer high-speed connectivity to multiple devices. And even then, it is necessary to plan those events in advance.

Experts point out that the best way to mitigate the problem is to configure access points strategically: their mission is to facilitate these connections, but if they are poorly placed they can end up causing collisions, “especially if they are very far away” from each other, they pointed out. Tim Pozar, resident of an organization dedicated to organizing Wi-Fi at technology events.

It is also not usually a good idea to place access points on the ceiling at high heights, something that causes a lot of interference with many people. The best way is put many access points in the room separated by a short distance. Pozar used to “dock” them under tables with duct tape, allowing each group of attendees to connect by proximity to the nearest access point.

There are companies specialized in this area that, for example, are responsible not only for occasional events but also for installations in large infrastructuressuch as in the Real Betis Balompié stadium.

Despite the efforts in this regard, there may still be problems: it happened recently in a Champions League match between Real Madrid and Unión Berlin. Those responsible for the German team they complained that “the internet in the countryside leaves much to be desired”. If Jobs would raise his head…

In Xataka | We have seen an Atleti match with 5G Multicam. If this is the future of football, we want it now