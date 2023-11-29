Apple’s Keynotes have always been a spectacle, but if there’s one thing that really made the difference, it was the unique touch that Steve Jobs brought to the presentations.

It’s not that the current ones don’t have their charm, but those of us who lived through the times in which Jobs was the face of events know that his charisma and sense of humor were incomparable.

One of the most memorable events was the presentation of the iPhone 4 with the revolutionary retina display. At that moment, the Apple co-founder, with characteristic enthusiasm, set out to give a live demonstration of the capabilities of this new technology.

However, what happened next became an anecdote that still resonates in the history of the Cupertino company’s presentations.

The curious action of Steve Jobs at the presentation of the iPhone 4

Jobs was excited to show off the new iPhone 4 screen, which had a density of 326 pixels per inch, which was a big improvement over the screens on previous iPhones.

But when he started showing the screen, he ran into a problem: the WiFi connection was quite unstable, and Steve, always in search of perfection, did not hesitate to address the problem intelligently.

The unexpected moment occurred when Jobs said something that today would be unthinkable at an event of such importance. He asked attendees to turn off their devices from Apple’s WiFi network, as he discovered that there were 570 network access points in the room.

Attendees immediately turned off their laptops and placed them under their seats. This finally resolved the issue and the presentation could continue without a hitch.

This peculiar episode not only highlights Jobs’ obsession with perfection in his presentations, but also his ability to handle unforeseen events with a touch of humor and sincerity.

However, in retrospect, it makes us reflect on the importance of anticipating possible technical problems in events of this magnitude.

Today, with technology playing a crucial role in Keynote, Jobs anecdote serves as a reminder of the need for meticulous planning and the importance of addressing any setbacks.