Within the world of technology, few names resonate as much as Steve Jobs. Recognized for his innovative genius and singular approach to business, he left an indelible mark on history.

Beyond his influence in the creation of iconic products such as the Mac, iPad, iPod and, above all, the iPhone, Steve Jobs was also a leader who inspired his employees to go beyond established limits.

In addition to his knowledge in business as well as consumer product innovation, the Apple co-founder was a master of philosophy and reflections. His perspective on life and work is a valuable lesson that transcends the tech industry.

In particular, Steve Jobs had a unique method to stay on the path to success. He asked himself a crucial question every day, a question that drove him to follow his path and make sure he was aligned with his goals.

The question that Steve Jobs asked himself to maintain success

Steve Jobs maintained that if you don’t love what you do, you can’t be successful in the business world. His focus was not only on productivity and innovation, but on finding purpose as well as passion in every task undertaken:

If today were the last day of my life, would I want to do what I’m about to do today?

This question was Steve Jobs’ personal compass. If the answer was negative for several days in a row, he knew he had to make significant changes to avoid deviating from success..

The constant reminder of finitude was a powerful tool for him. He believed that many everyday worries and pressures faded in the face of the inevitable reality of death. This allowed him to focus on what really mattered.

This is how you can apply Steve Jobs’ question in your daily life

This method is simple, but powerful. If you want to achieve success in your life, apply Steve Jobs’ question every day, you can follow these tips:

Be honest with yourself: Don’t try to fool yourself by saying you’re happy with something you don’t like. Be specific: Don’t just say you want to be happy. Think about what will really make you feel this way. Be brave: If the answer to the question is no, don’t be afraid to take action.

In addition, Steve Jobs encouraged following one’s intuition, without allowing external opinions or fear of embarrassment to influence personal decisions. The calling was clear: live a life authentic and true to oneself.