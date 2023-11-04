Stephen King shares a brief review of the new version of Salem’s Lot from Warner Bros. and directed by Gary Dauberman, which could premiere directly on HBO Max.

The production of Salem’s Lot, one of the latest adaptations of Stephen King’s work, which this time has been directed by Gary Daubermanhas been somewhat turbulent and it is still not clear when or where we will be able to see it – since it has recently been speculated that it could arrive directly to HBO Max without first going to theaters.

Warner Bros. It’s not yet clear what to do with the new version of Salem’s Lot, but the King of Terror He has already been able to see the film and has shared his first impressions through his social networks, in addition to sending a hopeful message so that we can see it soon.

Stephen King has stated that “the remake from Warner Bros. The Mystery of Salem’s Lotcurrently parked, is powerful and enveloping. It has an “old Hollywood” feel.when at one movie “He was given the opportunity to take a breath before getting into the matter.”

He American writer He added a small criticism of current cinema and the tastes of new audiences, saying: “In other words, when the attention span was greater”.

Stephen King believes that the remake of Salem’s Lot is the terrifying version of The Great Escape

Stephen King too explained that reminded him of “a horror version of slow action movies” like The Great Escape (1963) by John Sturges. “It’s constructed very well,” he continued, although he noted that there were differences from the book that he didn’t agree with, “but overall, is loyal”.

The remake of The Mystery of Salem’s Lot, based on the book of the same name by Stephen King, will tell us a story of vampires starring: Alfre Woodard, Lewis Pullman, Bill CampSpencer Treat Clark, Mackenzie Leigh, William Sadler, Pilou Asbæk, John Benjamin Hickey, Cade Woodward y Nicholas Crovetti.