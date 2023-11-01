The best thing is to spend Halloween watching a good horror movie. But which? This is Stephen King’s recommendation.

Stephen King has always been considered the master of horror, so he does recommend a movie for Halloween, at least it seems like a good idea to consider watching it. Although, it has gone back to 1957, since it wants you to see the spiritual ancestor of Hereditary and The Wicker Man. We are talking about Night of the Demon by Jacques Tourneur.

The film has a 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has been considered a cult classic. Stephen King’s recommendation arrives just in time for Halloween, making it a perfect choice for those seeking chilling thrills during the scare season.

What is it about?

The Night of the Demon is a 1957 British horror film that presents a plot full of mystery and supernatural elements. The story follows Dr. John Holden, played by Dana Andrews, as he investigates a series of strange and terrifying events related to a satanic cult.

The Night of the Demon

The film begins with Professor Harrington, who asks the mysterious doctor Julian Karswell to break a curse he has supposedly placed on him. Harrington will cancel his investigation into Karswell’s satanic cult in exchange for his help. However, Harrington dies mysteriously.

Dr. John Holden arrives in England to attend a conference at which Harrington planned to reveal the existence of the cult. He soon discovers that Harrington has died under suspicious circumstances, and meets Julian Karswell, the cult’s enigmatic leader. Holden initially dismisses the idea of ​​supernatural forces, but the evidence begins to pile up.

The protagonist comes across Harrington’s diary, which details his growing concerns about Karswell’s dark powers. Holden visits Karswell’s mansion and challenges his abilities, resulting in a supernatural confrontation that shakes his skepticism.

While investigating further, Holden discovers a scroll with runes that Karswell has sinisterly placed in his belongings. The scroll appears to carry a curse, and Holden’s life becomes increasingly dangerous.

Joanna, Harrington’s niece, helps Holden in his investigation and introduces him to her uncle’s diary. Upon analyzing it, they discover connections between Harrington, Karswell, and the curse surrounding the cult.

The plot thickens further when Holden attempts to hypnotize a key witness, Rand Hobart, who is in a catatonic state. During the session, Hobart reveals that the scroll is related to his fate and his impending death.

Holden and Joanna visit a medium in search of answers and learn that Karswell possesses an ancient book with the keys to deciphering the cursed runes. However, Holden remains skeptical and leaves the seance.

Finally, Holden and Joanna decide to confront Karswell at his mansion. After a terrifying encounter with a supernatural creature, Holden realizes that Karswell is after him and decides to confront him. However, the outcome is even more terrifying than he could have imagined, with demons and supernatural forces lurking in the shadows.

The Night of the Demon

Will you listen to Stephen King? Is it the ideal movie for Halloween? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.