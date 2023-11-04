Horror master Stephen King talks about Salem’s Lot coming directly to the HBO Max streaming platform.

Stephen King’s iconic vampire story, Salem’s Lot, was published in 1975 and a miniseries starring David Soul, James Mason, Lance Kerwin and Bonnie Bedelia was released in 1979. Now they have made a new version, but it will not reach theaters, but rather they will make a series for HBO Max.

So far, we only know that it is directed by Gary Dauberman and the cast includes Lewis Pullman, Alfre Woodard, Bill Camp, Pilou Asbæk, Makenzie Leigh and Spencer Treat Clark. While the only promotional image they have provided shows the main characters in front of the sinister Marsten House.

The Mystery of Salem’s Lot

What does the creator of the story think about the film not being released in theaters?

Stephen King published his reaction on his social networks:

“Warner Bros’ remake of SALEM’S LOT, currently shelved, is muscular and enveloping. It has that Old Hollywood feel, when a film is given a chance to take a breather before getting to work. In other words, when attention spans were longer.”

What is it about?

Stephen King’s Salem’s Lot Mystery

Salem’s Lot is a novel by Stephen King that tells the disturbing story of Ben Mears, a writer who returns to his hometown of Jerusalem’s Lot, Maine, after 25 years with the intention of writing his next novel. There, he reconnects with old acquaintances and quickly establishes a friendship with Professor Matt Burke and enters into a romantic relationship with Susan Norton. However, Ben has returned to “The Lot” with the intention of researching and writing about Marsten House, a place where he had a terrifying childhood experience of seeing a hanging ghost.

The plot takes a sinister turn when Ben discovers that the Marsten House has been acquired by Kurt Barlow, a supposed Austrian immigrant who has come to town to open an antique furniture store. Barlow appears to be absent on a long shopping trip, while his associate, Richard Straker, is the only one visible in public. The hidden truth is that Barlow is an ancient vampire and Straker is the human he serves him.

Barlow’s arrival coincides with the disappearance of a boy named Ralphie Glick and the death of his brother Danny, who becomes the city’s first vampire after being turned by Barlow. As Barlow establishes himself in the town, he begins to turn other locals into vampires, spreading terror.

Ben, along with Matt Burke, doctor Jimmy Cody, and others, join in a desperate fight against the growing vampire plague. Susan is captured by Barlow and turned into a vampire, leading to a final showdown in which Ben must drive a stake through Susan’s heart.

The plot becomes even darker.

The local priest, Father Callahan, and Mark, a classmate, attempt to confront Barlow, but are overwhelmed by his power. Callahan is forced to drink Barlow’s blood, making him an outcast, and he is forced to leave Jerusalem’s Lot.

Ben and Mark manage to destroy Barlow, but barely escape with their lives. Finally, Ben returns to face the nightmare he left behind, deciding to destroy the city to eradicate the vampires.

The epilogue reveals that Ben and Mark return to the city a year later determined to continue the battle, and Ben starts a fire with the intention of destroying Jerusalem’s Lot and its horrors once and for all.

Do you like this novel by Stephen King? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.