The failure of The Marvels at the box office has been historic. But what has happened to the film? Stephen King has his own theory of it.

Stephen King has explained who is to blame for the failure of The Marvels. At least, from his point of view. The famous American horror author has spoken out about the failure of the film starring Brie Larson. The first thing she has said is that she does not watch movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But he did find the glee over this film’s poor performance troubling.

Some of the rejection of THE MARVELS may be adolescent fanboy hate. You know, “Yuck! GIRLS!” — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 13, 2023

The author of great horror stories like It and Carrie attributed the failure of The Marvels to “adolescent fanboy hatred” in an official statement issued on X (Twitter). Based on these statements, the co-star of the Marvel Studios film, Iman Vellani, expressed her gratitude for Stephen King’s support. Of course, it’s worth a lot to have someone like him defend you.

The failure of the Marvel Studios film has been very hard

However, opinions are divided on the failure of The Marvels. While some agree with Stephen King, Many others point out that their lack of interest in the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe invalidates their opinion. Some users, including women, indicated that they simply did not enjoy the film. Therefore, they are against his official statements.

The poor performance of The Marvels has generated various opinions about possible reasons. Some argue that the reliance on Ms. Marvel context may have alienated fans who didn’t watch the Disney+ series. This suggests that Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Pictures may adjust their strategy to make the Marvel Cinematic Universe more accessible in the future. Of course, it seems that Stephen King has his own theories and readings about him. But it is one more opinion to respect.

Fuente: X (Twitter)