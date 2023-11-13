The writer is surprised by the way in which the networks have reacted to the failure of the film after its release in theaters.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe closed its 2023 on the big screen last week with The Marvels, the movie starring Brie Larson, Iman Vellani y Teyonah Parris. The film has made history at Marvel, but not for the better, but rather garnering the worst premiere of the entire franchise.

However, many online have reacted with satisfaction to this poor premiere of The Marvels, something that has even shocked Stephen King.

The writer from Maine does not understand the gloating that exists in many sectors over the box office failure he is suffering The Marvelseven admitting that he doesn’t like movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universeneither sees them, nor cares about them.

The reaction to the film has come to shock him enough to share his thoughts about what he believes is a form of inexplicable gloating over the failure of others.

Why is there gloating over the failure of The Marvels?

Through Twitter, Stephen King has commented on this reaction to the failure of The Marvels, and even throws into the air a guess as to why there is such satisfaction with the film’s box office failure.

“I don’t watch MCU movies, I don’t like them, but I find this barely masked gloating over the low box office of The Marvels very unpleasant. Why gloat over failure?

Part of the rejection of The Marvels may be hatred from teenage fans. You know, ‘Yuck! Girls!'”

Although it is understandable where he is trying to go writerit is clear that Stephen King is not a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and, by extension, is not up to date with its travails.

The Marvels is a sequel to Captain Marvel, a film that grossed more than $1 billion and starred a woman. The MCU’s problem in terms of box office points more to the overexploitation of the formula and a considerable drop in the quality of the product on almost all fronts.

However, from there to gloating there is always a way to go, good proof of this is that what The Marvels has generated with its failure at the box office during the opening weekend, has even caught the attention of Stephen King, who cares a pepper the UCM.