Urban legends have existed since time. Some are true, but the most disturbing one by Stephen King is a lie.

Stephen King has debunked the most disturbing urban legend that runs around he. After decades and decades of great fame, it is inevitable that rumors and urban legends arise about a public figure. Even when it is a renowned author like the writer of The Dark Tower, The Shining, Carrie or It. A renowned author of iconic, emblematic and immortal horror stories.

News to me–never heard of it. https://t.co/rqIy6pOAg8 — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 7, 2023

One of the most famous rumors that circulated on the Internet maintained that Stephen King enjoyed making jokes when signing other writers’ books. Especially those by Dean Koontz. This urban legend has been categorically denied by the author himself, who has put an end to this disturbing speculation about signatures that were not signatures, but rather jokes by the writer towards the person who wanted to receive the signature of the famous person. The American author himself has confirmed that he never carried out such a practice. He has done it through social networks. More specifically, via X (formerly known as Twitter).

The rumor about Dean Koontz is not true

Although some may be disappointed to learn that this peculiar anecdote is not true, it also raises intriguing questions. Yeah Stephen King did not sign books on behalf of Dean KoontzWho was responsible for such an act? Was it a misunderstanding or a ruse by some other individual? These are unknowns that remain unanswered. And they will surely continue to remain without a logical and adequate answer for many years. Maybe all your life.

Cordon Press

Despite Stephen King’s denial, The urban legend will persist in popular culture as a curious episode associated with the figure of the acclaimed author. This denial, however, clarifies a point that has intrigued followers of both writers and puts an end to speculation about this peculiar practice. A practice that, we insist, according to the author himself, was never carried out.