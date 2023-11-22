The king of horror has always hated Stanley Kubrick’s adaptation of his novel, The Shining, and now he explains one of his strongest reasons for criticizing the film.

We all know that Stephen King, the legendary author of novels, short stories and horror stories, deeply hates the Shining movie. It is surprising, since it is one of the best horror films in the history of cinema.

In 1980, the British filmmaker Stanley Kubrick (2001, A Clockwork Orange) gave life to the novel written by King, with a cast led by Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall and Danny Lloyd.

Against all odds, Stephen King He declared himself the number 1 detractor of the film. It is not evaluated as a film, but rather as an adaptation of what he wrote in 1977.

There are many reasons that explain this hatred. We can summarize it in that the film, according to King, does not reflect the subplots that he presents in the novel, and furthermore the characters are not defined in the same way.

In an interview with Far Out, Stephen King delved into two aspects that justify hatred for Kubrick’s film.

Why does Stephen King hate Kubrick’s film?

The first argument lies in the characters. Specifically, in the two protagonists of the film, who are Jack Torrance and his wife Wendy Torranceplayed by Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall respectively.

Stephen King assures that the character of Jack It doesn’t have any depth in the movie.. He also states that there is no arc of evolution in it, which is really frustrating for him.

”Jack Torrance’s character doesn’t have any arc in that movie. Absolutely no arc. When we first see Jack Nicholson, he’s in the office of Mr. Ullman, the hotel manager, and, you know, he’s crazy as a fucking rat.’

In other words, in the novel King presents his character as a man who, little by little, is going crazy. Instead, Kubrick’s film shows a more disturbing vision of it.

”The only thing it does is make you crazier. In the book, he’s a guy who struggles with his sanity and eventually loses it. For me, that is a tragedy. In the film there is no tragedy because there is no real change.”

The other point that justifies King’s hatred lies in the character of Shelley Duvall, who plays Wendy, Jack’s wife. The king of terror believes that It’s insulting to women..

”I felt that the treatment of Shelley Duvall as Wendy is insulting to women. She’s basically a screaming machine. There is no sense of her involvement in the family dynamic.’

You already know that the actress had a really bad time during the filming of The Shining, to the point that she renounced her participation in Stanley Kubrick’s film.

Do you like The Shining movie? You think it is worse or better than Stephen King’s book? Be that as it may, history considers it to be one of the most fascinating works of horror of all time, at least for most people.