The procedures related to the Tax Administration Service (SAT) can cause a lot of confusion in everyone, since they are accompanied by a lot of bureaucracy and terms that only a few know. For the most part, people know that they must pay their taxes on time and in due form, as well as file declarations to “not have problems with the SAT“, but few know how to do it.

In case you want to know if you have debts or not with the SAT, you can find out yourself without having to pay an accountant. Below we explain step by step how you can do it.

How do you know if you owe money to the SAT?

If you want to know if you have debts with the organization of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP)you will have to follow the following steps, pay attention:

Identify your income

The first step is to identify income and expenses, so you will have to make a record of each one.

Review your tax returns

You should review your previous statements to see if you have done this before and if you have liabilities.

Access the SAT portal

You must enter the SAT web portal to the SAETI tool, which will allow you to verify the tax situation of taxpayers.

Go to “My Accounts”

In SAETI you will see the section called “My Accounts”, there is a record of expenses and declarations, where you can calculate if taxes are owed. There you will have to do the following:

Log in to your SAT account. Go to the “My Accounts” section. Record your income and expenses. The tool will automatically calculate if you owe taxes or if you have a credit balance. Lastly, check your deductions.

