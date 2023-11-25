Shift Up, the studio behind Stellar Blade, and PlayStation formalize a distribution and publishing agreement.

Stellar Blade has not yet set a release date

The next action title from the Korean studio Shift Upknown as Stellar Blade, has attracted the attention of a large part of the players in each of the presentations that have been made about the video game. Added to this is the fact that Sony has been following the work of Stellar Bladesuch as its exclusive marketing for PlayStation 5. This has also caused the increase of a wave of widespread enthusiasm. Now, that partnership between both companies has been much more consolidated.

Since first appearing in 2021’s State of Play as Project Eve, Stellar Blade has become one of the most anticipated action games in PlayStation 5. The video game is based on the purest Bayonetta stylewith a woman as the protagonist and a hack and slash combat style.

As discovered on social network X, the developer Shift Up y Sony have formalized a publishing agreement in which the latter will act as publisher and global distributor of the video game Stellar Blade. That means Shift Up has officially become a secondary PlayStation partnerbecoming the first South Korean studio to make this move.

At the moment, Stellar Blade is in development exclusively for PlayStation 5. The information about this video game is still a bit green and we do not know when it will be released. When it was shown last year, the game was given a 2023 release window, but that doesn’t seem to happen. Shift Up did not provide a specific release date and instead only says that all information will be revealed in the future.

