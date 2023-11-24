Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellanti

Stellantis, car production in Italy increasingly at risk. The Mirafiori case

Stellantis is not Fiat. L’ex premier Romano Study Program he wrote it several times: Italy is the province, and is treated as such. After all, this harsh truth emerges from the numbers. In front of 6 million vehicles produced by Stellantis in 2022, only one modest portion was accomplished in our countrymostly niche cars, against the much richer productions of Poland, Türkiye and Spain. The multinational, with its portfolio in France and its head in Holland, – we read in Il Giornale – when he thinks of Italy he sees problems. It’s not worth producing here. Carlos Tavares, CEO by profession, says it to everyone’s face in Turin: “I’d like to produce more 500s in Mirafiori, but Chinese manufacturers have a competitive advantage 30 percent”. What do the big giants ask for when they do you the “favor” of producing something yourself? They tell you unavoidable conditions. It’s the market, baby. That’s what they did Tavares and John Elkann in July.



They went together – continues Il Giornale – to talk to the Italian government. They came up with a rough plan, written by Stellantis himself, on how support the automotive industry Italian and maybe even the induced. The answer was more or less this: we are not the letterbox. However, it is not just a problem of good manners. It’s that i models with large numbers, the so-called small cars, Stellantis produces them in France, Poland, Serbia, Morocco and here the Panda of Pomigliano d’Arco remainsbut the new one will leave the factories of Kragujevac (same as 500L) in Serbia. Stellantis expects a lot and asks for the same. “If you want to improve productivity – says Tavares – you have to remove obstacles along the road”. This is how he puts three conditions on the table. The central pivot is precisely that of energy. There are already reimbursements and incentives, but much more needs to be done, a sort of further special status for those who see the world on four wheels. The request goes something like this: “Discounted gas or we leave“.

