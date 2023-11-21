Stellantis opens up to China on electric: a memorandum signed with Catl for the supply of lithium batteries in the EU market

Stellantis from Catl (Contemporary Amperex Technology) have announced the signing of a Non-binding Memorandum of Understanding for the local supply of LFP battery cells and modules to power Stellantis electric vehicles produced in Europe. To further support Stellantis’ electrification strategy, the two companies are evaluating the possibility of creating a joint venture with equivalent shareholdings. The document outlines a long-term collaboration between Catl and Stellantis on two strategic fronts: the development of a roadmap for the technology that supports Stellantis’ battery electric vehicles and the identification of possible opportunities to further strengthen the chain of the value of the batteries.

“This agreement with Catl on LFP batteries is a further element of our long-term strategy to ensure the freedom of movement of the European middle class – comments Carlos TavaresCEO of Stellantis – Catl is a leader in this sector and, through our iconic brands, we will offer our customers innovative and accessible battery technology, which will help us achieve our ambitious goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2038″.

“Thanks to Stellantis’ consolidated experience in automotive manufacturing and Catl’s advanced battery technology We believe that this partnership represents a decisive step in the path of both companies towards carbon neutrality objectives – adds Robin Zeng, president and general manager of Catl – we will continue to strive to offer our partners increasingly competitive and sustainable solutions, in order to to promote the global energy transition”.

