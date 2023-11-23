Carlos Tavares attacked China. He then pulled Stellantis out of China. He then lashed out at European policies. He then bought 21% of the Chinese company Leapmotor. And now he hopes to sell his Chinese electric cars in Europe “with a big (profit) margin.”

If there is a CEO who is combative in his statements, who always gets wet and who has no problems emphasizing that his objective is to obtain the maximum profit at any cost, it is Carlos Tavares, who directs Stellantis.

His latest interview with Der Spiegel is the best example of this.

The profit margin, above everything and everyone

If Carlos Tavares has always made something clear in his statements is that he will try to get the greatest possible return from his companies. The path you will have to take to achieve it does not matter to you, as long as your cars are sold with the highest possible performance.

Along the way, he has entered into conflicting statements with the French Government, for choosing Spain to produce some of his bestsellers for the simple fact that it was cheaper. His summary is short, fast and direct: Europe cannot manufacture the cars it wants to buy.

In recent months, Stellantis has opted to lay off 2,000 Italian employees. Closing a Jeep factory in the United States and waging a very tough tug-of-war with the Canadian Government over a battery factory (and its jobs).

The economic results, yes, support it. In the first half of 2023, the company has achieved a net profit of 10,918 million euros and a turnover of 98,368 million euros. 12% more billing and an increase of 37% if we talk about profits.

As if that were not enough, Carlos Tavares has achieved net profit margins of 14.4% that are the envy of much of the industry. To give us a better idea, Volkswagen aims to achieve at least a 6% profit margin with its smaller electric cars.

His recipe: relocate. In the interview with Der Spiegel, Tavares assures that to compete with the Chinese manufacturers that come to Europe they will have to “buy many components in Eastern Europe, Morocco or Asia.” And he defines the entry of these manufacturers as “the toughest competition we have seen in the history of the industry.”

Regarding these same plans and business formula, Tavares himself assured in November 2022 that “Europe is incapable to make affordable electric vehicles. So the great opportunity for India would be to be able to sell compact EV cars at an affordable price, protecting profitability”, leaving the door open to a Stellantis establishment in the country. Just as other brands such as Tesla or Volkswagen are planning.

If you can’t beat China, join it

What Carlos Tavares has criticized European politicians on numerous occasions is that, in his opinion, Chinese manufacturers do not play by the same rules as European ones. And they have ended up making some case, as Europe is studying imposing tariffs on the companies that produce their vehicles there.

When European manufacturers wanted to compete in the country, they found themselves forced to partner with local manufacturers. A good example of the result is the MG4 Electric produced by a SAIC company, a conglomerate with which Volkswagen was associated.

Stellantis has bought 21% of Leapmotor and will fully control its sales outside of China

Stellantis partnered with GAC but the collaboration did not end well. In fact, it ended so badly that it ended with Stellantis leaving the Chinese market. But that movement, which was counterintuitive because it abandoned a huge market, hid a step that would end up being defined shortly after. Stellantis bought 21% of Leapmotor, a weight that allows it to have two seats on the shareholders’ meeting.

With the move, Tavares assures in Der Spiegel that “I am only making sure that Stellantis is on the winning side of the Chinese opening in Europe and not on the losing side.” Because with the agreement, Stellantis will have access to Leapmotor’s technology and everything. What the company sells outside of China will be under the control of Stellantis. Thus, it assures that it will sell these vehicles “with a huge cost advantage“, while offering its own vehicles at a lower price, such as the Citroën ë-C3, which has already been announced as an electric car that will be below 20,000 euros.

Tavares has defended Stellantis’ move, ensuring that “our partner is currently one of the few emerging companies that manages to achieve both objectives, that is, increasing sales and profitability.” This is key because some experts, echoed by media such as Reuters, point out that some Chinese companies are clearly operating below their profit margins and that if they continue burning money their viability is in question.

The CEO of Stellantis reinforced his position in the German newspaper, pointing out that “manufacturers incur high costs”, making partnerships essential, such as the one he has undertaken with Leapmotor or with CATL, a company that will supply LFP batteries for their models. “We need LFP batteries and we will have them because they offer a competitive position in terms of costs for make affordable cars for the middle classes“, he said just a few months ago.

The latter is the great criticism that Tavares has been making of Europe for some time. Although his statements in this sense are repeated over time, Der Spiegel also took the opportunity to send a message to the European Union, which assures that the ban on selling cars with combustion engines in 2035 is motivated by “dogmatism.” without control of reality”, since the electric car is something that “only some customers can afford”.

In Xataka | There is a race to manufacture the definitive electric car for less than 25,000 euros. And Stellantis has a plan

Photo | Stellantis