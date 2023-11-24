Stellantis opens the first circular economy hub in Mirafiori with a maxi-investment of 40 million

Stellantis inaugurates the first circular economy hub in the Turin district of Mirafiori. The project required 40 million euros of investment e aims to employ 550 people by 2025 and was presented in the presence of the group president John Elkann and the CEO Carlos Tavares, together with local institutions, the president of Piedmont, Alberto Cirio, and the mayor of Turin, Stefano Lo Russo.

Read also: Here we go again: new strike on Monday. But with Salvini the music has changed

The new center is, by definition, in the name of sustainability: the extension ofarea is 73,000 square meters, of which 55,000 have been recovered converting a structure partially unused e recycling more than 5,000 tons of metal coming from obsolete resources. The equipment and machinery used in the facility were recovered from other locations, ensuring a 55% saving compared to purchasing new equipment. The site currently employs 170 skilled staff.

Read also: Enel, attack on the group: Cattaneo buys 1 million shares and reaches 2.5 million

In this first phase, the circular economy hub will start its activity with the remanufacturing of engines, gearboxes and batteries for high voltage electric vehicles, the reconditioning and dismantling of vehicles with the aim of adding more in the future. Furthermore, in addition to supporting its primary activities, the circular economy hub also complements Stellantis’ recent actions aimed at strengthen its global electrification ecosystem and support carbon neutrality ambitions.

Read also: Banking, 435 euros more in your wallet and fewer working hours. Ok to the new contract

Among these objectives is the creation of strategic partnerships for raw materials and six gigafactories, planned in Europe and North America and the opening of the first Battery Technology Center in the Mirafiori area, to internally test and develop batteries for electric vehicles. Stellantis’ Circular Economy business unit is one of seven organizational units with strong profitability potential announced in Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, and aims to generate over 2 billion euros in revenues by 2030.

Subscribe to the newsletter