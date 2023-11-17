It seems that we continue to receive news about this Nintendo Switch release. They have been recently offered by their developers. According to what was shared, SteamWorld Build will come to the hybrid console on December 1, 2023 for €29.99 and now we know its download size.

SteamWorld Build

This will be only 757 MB, according to the eShop. This is the space that those who decide to buy it and download it digitally in the eShop must have free in the console’s memory. For now, no physical edition has been confirmed.

It certainly aims to be one of the best indie games of the year, although we will have to wait for it to go on sale. In the meantime, we remind you that this installment encourages us to break the earth and build houses for steam robot citizens, keep them fed and provide them with entertainment.

Hay an abandoned mine beneath your city, and is rumored to be filled with ancient technology that holds the key to escaping impending death. Use the natural resources on the surface and the abundant minerals buried in the mine to expand your city. Get new residential levels for inhabitants to dig deeper, unearth untold riches, and finally get off the planet!

Here you have its latest trailer:

What do you think?

