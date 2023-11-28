(Update) 11/28/2023

Steam has one of the largest catalogs in offers and video games for PC at the moment. So much so that in many cases, legal third party websites such as Fanatical They launch juicy and incredible offers, and in some of these opportunities we can get games completely free of charge.

The end of the special promotion is approaching Fanatical for get The Ramp on Steam. A special game for Skateboard lovers. Remember that the base price of the game is usually €4.99 and thanks to this promotion on the occasion of BundleFestive, you will get the game for free on Steam and a 10% discount code on a special pack of Fantatical offers.

*Offer will end on December 1, 2023*

We also have the title available in the Nintendo Switch eShop for €4.99.

Steam surprises a large part of its community by once again giving away an extremely important title in its genre, which we can get forever from free form in our personal library. In fact we will have to access it through the Fanatical website.

If we access your catalog and we link it with our Steam account, we can get this title completely free of charge and keep it forever in our library. The game we are talking about is The Ramp.

The Ramp It is a minimalist title with a simple design that will give us a direct and very beautiful skateboarding experience. If you are a fan of this street sportwithout a doubt this is a game that you have to mark in your library as essential.

And taking advantage of this temporary offer in Fanatic, you can get the game completely free for your personal Steam library. The title was launched in 2021 and has been a favorite of skateboarding fans. Do you dare to add it to your catalog? Share this offer with your friends whenever you want.

