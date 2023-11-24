At the beginning of the Holiday Season One of the most anticipated moments of the year has arrived: the autumn sales on Steam. The special sales period is already underway on the most important PC platform and there are attractive discounts so don’t miss the opportunity to get that title you want so much.

The Autumn Sales have already started on Steam

Las Fall Sales on Steam They have already started and will be available until November 28, so you only have a few days to find the video game you like and check if it has a price that you consider attractive. As you know, it is in these special sales that Steam breaks it to pamper its users so it is possible to find discounts of 50% or up to 75% on AAA titles, making it the ideal time to buy.

The Steam Autumn Sale is live from now until November 28th – check out thousands of discounts, claim new stickers, and nominate your favorite games for the Steam Awards 2023!https://t.co/4TuWeBEkZO pic.twitter.com/aDJ91hGRZo — Steam (@Steam) November 21, 2023

What attractive offers are there in the Steam Autumn Sale?

That said, the official Steam site gives us the following offers that might interest you:

Remnant II – $447.30 MXN

DAVE THE DIVER – $182.39 MXN

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Edición GOTY – $649.50 MXN

Diablo IV – $839.40 MXN

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – $959.40 MXN

Persona 5 Royal – $611.40 MXN

Hogwarts Legacy – $599.40 MXN

EA Sports FC 24 – $549.50 MXN

Red Dead Redemption II – $428.67 MXN

God of War – $497.40 MXN

Resident Evil 4 – $785.40 MXN

Gotham Knights – $199.80 MXN

Days Gone – $273.57 MXN

Detroit: Become Human – $238 MXN

Devil May Cry V – $197.67 MXN

Titanfall 2 – $104.85 MXN

The Last of Us: Part I – $669.33 MXN

These are just some of the great discounts on important titles that Steam offers in its Autumn Sales 2023, if you want to know more you just have to go to the official Steam site or log in to the application for PC and mobile phones.

On the other hand, since there are several PlayStation Studios video games on the list, we remind you that in recent days Steam updated support for DualShock 4 and DualSense, the PS4 and PS5 controllers respectively. and now the games interface will indicate if it is fully compatible with them.

