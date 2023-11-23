Valve knows that many gamers enjoy their favorite titles on Steam with controllers. For this reason, the platform has offered support for controls from different companies for quite some time. The interesting thing is that the company has just improved a detail of its platform that will be quite useful for fans of PlayStation.

Until very recently, Steam It allowed users to easily find games compatible with Xbox controls. Now, the owners of a DualSense y DualShock 4 They will also be able to do so thanks to the most recent store update.

Steam receives useful news for PlayStation controller users

Through a statement, Valve reported that it updated the Steam Content Center to make it easier to find games that are compatible with the functions of the DualSense and DualShock 4. By default, the platform will detect the PlayStation controller that users usually use. use to play on PC

Additionally, players can select a controller from the list to view supported games and adjust the results using various filters. In this way, there are now sections for Xbox, DualSense and DualShock.

As if that were not enough, Valve will better detail the games that have full or partial support with controllers. To do this, it added a section where you can see the games that make the most of the Steam Input API.

The company revealed that these developments are important, since about 12% of Steam users play with a controller. He reported that the store recorded more than 3 billion sessions last year where a controller was played.

Likewise, he explained that the use of PlayStation controls on the platform has increased significantly in recent years. For this reason, they decided to make the support they offer for Sony controls clearer.

Steam is now more specific with support for PlayStation controllers

