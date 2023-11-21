Unfortunately, purchasing games on Steam in Argentina and other regions of Latin America It will be much more complicated due to a new measure, which has already come into force. Users saw the new prices and reacted with amazement and fear, as significant increases were recorded in some titles.

At the end of October, Valve announced that, starting November 20, it will stop receiving payments in the local currency of 13 Latin American countries, as well as in Turkey and more territories. This dollarization process will force all players in these regions to use US dollars (USD) to buy your games and other items on the platform.

The company justified this decision and said that the change is a direct response to how volatile the exchange rate is in those regions. He argued that the initiative was discussed in meetings with the developers, so they hope it “will offer greater stability and consistency” for distributors and players.

Related video: The inevitable fate of video game services

New Steam prices in Argentina worry gamers

Valve announced that the dollarization of prices could make some games more expensive or cheaper. While waiting for information that sheds light on the situation in other parts of Latin America, very significant increases have already been recorded in Argentina.

As reported by user X LegonTW, a lot of AAA video games, new and old, rose in price considerably when the new system went into effect. The most scandalous case that was shared was that of Civilization VI, which now costs $59.99 USD; This represents an increase of 4298.16%.

Cases like this are repeated on multiple occasions. According to the information, Bioshock Infinite became worth $29.99 USDwhich represents a difference of 2698.38%. To a lesser extent, Hogwarts Legacy saw an increase in 146.32%Well now it’s okay $59.99 USD. The only positive example on the list is ARK: Survival Ascendedwhich saw a decrease in 50.60%.

Prices of Steam games increase in Argentina after dollarization

It is the publishers who can respect the price suggested by Steam o match that of the United States. In the second case, prices will increase considerably and affect the pockets of thousands of players in Argentina.

Of course, Argentine players reacted with complaints and memes to this change, stating that it will be very difficult, almost impossible, to buy some AAA games on the Valve platform.

Argentine players react with sadness and astonishment to Steam prices

What are the LATAM countries affected by the Steam change?

It is worth noting that price dollarization came into force in 13 Latin American countries. Below we share the complete list:

Argentina Belize Bolivia Ecuador El Salvador Guatemala Guyana Honduras Nicaragua Panama Paraguay Suriname Venezuela

But tell us, what do you think of this situation? Are you one of the affected players? Let us read you in the comments.

Click here to read more Steam related news.

Related video: The end of the physical format

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente