Killer Instinct is now available for free through Steam for all those users who want to claim it on the Valve platform.

We close the month of November and with it, some of the free promotions that have been enjoyed in recent weeks through Steam. And the Valve platform has swollen to give away free games for all its users, so we will have to see What has been reserved for the month of December?, when the Christmas campaign begins. However, in collaboration with Xbox, they still had an ace up their sleeve and it is a new free to play game which until now was paid.

This way, if you have an active Steam account, You can now claim Killer Instinct completely free of charge, the fighting video game that has just adopted the free to play format, as Microsoft recently announced. Therefore, you can get it right now and forever, because This is not a limited time promotion.so you can play it without paying a single cent whenever you want.

Download Killer Instinct for FREE on Steam

Killer Instinct, free forever through Steam

Celebrate the 10th anniversary of Killer Instinct! The legendary fighting game franchise returns with a new update for its anniversary including an improved matchmaking system, balance improvements, and much more. Experience the excitement of fighting with 29 characters, each with their own combat style, combos and unique finishes. Whether you’re experienced or just starting out, tons of challenges and rewards await you in single-player and online multiplayer modes. Don’t miss this opportunity, join the ultimate fight club and show that you can win everything in Killer Instinct!, as cited on the game’s official Steam page.

So, do not hesitate to get Killer Instinct right now through Steam and play it whenever you want, since there is no type of deadline to do so, since it has just adopted the free to play format.

