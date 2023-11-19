(Update 11/19/2023)

Currently we can find the game available from for free in the Steam store for our readers from Spain and Latin America. The offer will last until November 20 at 7:00 p.m. in Spanish time. Take advantage of this incredible opportunity and get Half Life completely free now.

original news

Steam surprises us from time to time with incredible offers that can occasionally leave us great titles forever in our library. And the best of all is that in some cases we can get these offers completely free of charge.

What no one expected was that in a play that It has taken everyone by surprise, Steam and Valve have placed one of their most legendary games in this type of offer. We are talking about none other than Half Life, which is available to download forever for free for some players on the platform.

Valve has made the first Half-Life free until the 20th of November. This is in conjunction with some movement on other Half-Life titles spotted on SteamDB.https://t.co/Zzm7GiXPo9 pic.twitter.com/SFxtjmz2ut — Tyler McVicker (@Tyler_McV) November 16, 2023

Now comes the bad news. And it seems that this offer will currently be valid until November 20, 2023, and is currently only available for North American territories. However, let’s not rule out that this offer extends to other parts of the world.

Hence the main reason for the entry is to inform you of this event, and Stay tuned in the coming days in case the game appears for free to claim in your Steam store.

(Update 11/17/2023)

It seems that the offer It was a Steam platform error, and was finally removed even from the Valve platform store in North America. A programming error that caused the offer to be issued before the scheduled date for other parts of the world.

