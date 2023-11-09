If you want to get your hands on Blasphemous II, don’t hesitate to take advantage of the great offer it is currently available on Steam.

Although the free games are the order of the day in Steam and at this very moment one is being offered at no cost and for a limited time so that it can be added forever to the catalog of titles on the Valve platform. As you well know, it is not the only thing that can be found in the digital store of PC games, but there are also very interesting offers such as the best space trilogy in history at an 84% discount and an all-time low. Now, however, we bring you one of the best metroidvania titles that is also developed in Spain.

We talk about Blasphemous, one of the star proposals in the metroidvania genre in recent years and which also has a Spanish seal, from the hand of the The Game Kitchen studio. Thanks to these temporary Steam sales, you can get it for PC with a 75% discountleaving it alone 6,24 eurosinstead of the 24.99 euros usual. However, you will have to hurry to take advantage of it, as the offer will only be available until next November 21.

Blasphemous, one of the great metroidvania with a Spanish flavor, at a knockdown price on Steam

If you are a lover of the 2D metroidvania genre, Blasphemous is a perfect proposal, since it brings together all the necessary ingredients to satisfy any player who wants to face a challenging proposition, with puzzles and maddening bosses. As if that were not enough, it also has a Spanish seal, not only in its location, but in its development, so you can discover one of the best national product proposals.

In this way, take advantage of the Steam offer and get it only for 6.24 euros before November 21 if you have not yet tried this fantastic gem that will captivate you from start to finish. In addition, it could be the perfect door for you to get closer to the sequel, so we recommend you take a look at our analysis of Blasphemous II to find out what the result of the proposal is.

