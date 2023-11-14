The medium overkill.wtf undertook the task of reviewing the data from the latest Steam Deck survey, where the number of people who participated, compared to last year, has tripled with more than 3,000 participants. And one of the surprising results, although perhaps not so surprising, is that one of the things that people do the most with their Steam Decks is emulate PlayStation 2 and Nintendo games.

The results of this survey reveal that in fact, among all the platforms that are emulated on Valve’s portable PC-console, Sony’s PlayStation 2 rises by a slight margin as the main one. Console that, as fans of the brand will know, was launched for the first time in 2001 and that within the results of the survey, is closely followed by the Game Boy Advance, Game Boy, GameCube and Nintendo Switch, as the most emulated platforms. on the Steam Deck.

The full breakdown of popular platforms for emulation on Valve’s handheld also included the NES and SNES, N64 and PS1, along with the DS, 3DS and Wii. And thinking about the vast library of over 4,000 games that were developed and released on the PlayStation 2, it’s not too surprising that Steam Deck users find it such a popular option among those looking to relive the nostalgia of these titles. .

Additionally, the survey provided more details about what people do with their Steam Deck and what users’ favorite genres are. According to the data, the main use of Steam Deck owners is to play indie games (45%), followed closely by Triple-A games (37%). The list highlights one of the most popular games (if not the most popular) of 2022 and 2023: Vampire Survivors. Here is this year’s Top 10 (including position changes from last year):

And among the most popular genres, you can see that there are RPG type games, Action and Adventure games, Shooters, followed by platformers and Sandbox games.

The evolution of emulators also helps in this

As I said at the beginning, the fact that users use their Steam Decks mostly to emulate games from other platforms, especially retro consoles, is actually not too surprising. And the constant evolution and work of emulator developers, such as Yuzu and Ryujinx, help a lot in this. The best example of that is the game “Super Mario Bros. Wonder” for Nintendo Switch, released on October 20, 2023, being one of the most anticipated releases of the year, which in just a few hours, it was already possible to enjoy. on PC thanks to these emulators, running at 60 FPS and in 4K resolution.

