Valve has just surprise announced Steam Deck OLED, a new improved model of its laptop that has already presented all its most important details. We reveal price and main specifications and improvements.

Steam Deck It has been the first gaming device that has been launched into the portable market exhibiting the features of a PC. Valve launched its “console” some time ago, which has been followed by others like ROG Ally.

Now, the company has taken the next step with Steam Deck OLED, an improved model with greater features that imitates (within the distance) the strategy of the big N with Nintendo Switch OLED. What news do we have?

The cover letter of Steam Deck OLED is based on a high dynamic range OLED display (HDR), an improved battery that offers up to 4 more hours of autonomy and greater download capacity thanks to the faster Wi-Fi 6E module. It will arrive on November 16

The screen is slightly larger in size to the original model, since it goes from 7 to 7.4 inches. And Valve has decided to reveal everything at once, since we have price and models available (although availability has not yet been confirmed):

Steam Deck OLED de 512GB a 569,00€ Steam Deck OLED de 1TB a 679,00€

As for other news, this new model will have a 90Hz refresh rate, which contrasts with the current 60Hz. Below we leave its main specifications. What will happen to previous models?

Well, the truth is that Valve has already announced a price drop for 64GB and 512GB Steam Deck which now cost €369.00 and €469.00 respectively. After stock runs out these models will be discontinued.

Steam Deck OLED Specifications

Processor

6 nm AMD APU CPU: Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4-3.5GHz (up to 448 GFlops FP32) GPU: 8 RDNA 2 CUs, 1.6GHz (1.6 TFlops FP32) APU power: 4-15W

RAM

16 GB LPDDR5 on-board RAM (6400 MT/s quad 32-bit channels)

Storage

Steam Deck 512GB NVMe SSD Steam Deck 1TB NVMe SSD Includes high-speed microSD slot

Resolution

1280 x 800 x RGB 7.4-inch OLED HDR display

Battery

50Whr battery for 3-12 hours of play

Estimated battery life is based on running titles at 30 FPS, 50% brightness, and 50% volume. Running titles with different settings (such as unlimited framerate, higher brightness, and/or higher volume) may result in faster battery drain.

Size and weight

298mm x 117mm x 49mm Aproximadamente 640 gramos

What do you think of the news? In case you want to delve deeper into the device, you can always take a good look at the versions, features, compatible games, price and everything you need to know about the Steam Deck.