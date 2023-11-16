Steam Deck OLED is now officially on sale through Valve, with two new OLED models, and clearance sales on old models.

Steam Deck OLED, the redesign of Valve’s portable PC-console, is now officially on sale. From 19:00 CET today, Thursday, November 16, you can now buy the two Steam Deck OLED models, for 569 or 679 eurosvia Steam.

Through this link you can purchase any of the five Steam Deck models currently available for sale:

512 GB OLED – €569.00 1 TB OLED – €679.00

As some of you may remember, the prices are almost the same as the previous 256 and 512 gigabyte Steam Deck models, which are going to be “liquidated” except for the 256 GB LCD model, the previous intermediate model, which for the moment remains a cheaper alternative.

Of course, for now, the three previous models are still available at discounted prices:

256 GB LCD – €419.00 64 GB LCD – €369.00 (while stocks last) 512 GB LCD – €469.00 (while stocks last)

In all cases, Valve estimates that they will arrive to you in 3-5 business days, including the new OLED models. You can buy them at this link.

What Steam Deck OLED offers

The two new Steam Decks OLED have a larger screen, reducing the frame, 7.4 inchesOLED with high dynamic range (HDR), in contrast to 7″ LCD of the original model (which is still on sale at a discount).

There are no performance improvements, nor resolution (1200 x 800 pixels), which is more than enough for its size. If you have a Nintendo Switch OLED, you already know the brutal difference between OLED and LCD technology: it looks much better (and this one has HDR).

There are other improvements: improved battery by 30% or 50%, Wi-Fi 6E connection for faster downloads, better ventilation and even less weight, 30 grams less.

Of course, many analyzes were negative that it has not improved performance or power. But Valve is working on it, and they have described this Steam Deck OLED as the “definitive” version of the first generation of hardware: Steam Deck 2 is in development.