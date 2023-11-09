This news might interest Nintendo fans. In this case we are talking about Steam Deck, which could compete with Nintendo Switch.

Specifically, it seems that Valve, after confirming that it is not planning a successor to Deck, has announced an OLED version. These are your keys:

Global launch on November 16 OLED HDR display Up to 30% longer battery life Wi-Fi 6E support Lighter than current Steam Deck model Starting at $549 (512GB) or $649 (1TB)

In the following video they show us in detail:

What did you think of the news? You can share it in the comments. Don’t forget that you can also review the 110 best Nintendo Switch games in 2023.

Fuente.