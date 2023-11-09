Steam Deck OLED has already been revealed, but Valve has its eye on Steam Deck 2 as well. The company has offered a few details about the future of this expanding hardware.

Valve has surprised us by revealing Steam Deck OLED. The new portable “console” that improves its performance compared to the first Steam Deck model arrives this month boasting a new series of improvements.

Among them, Steam Deck OLED will stand out for offering a slightly larger HDR screen, a battery with greater autonomy and much more. However, it seems that Valve continues to aim even further, towards Steam Deck 2.

Setting your sights on Steam Deck 2

In a Bloomberg article it has been highlighted that the parents of Half-Life and many other games want continue leveraging this innovative hardware Looking to the future and a new, more powerful model.

Basically, Steam Deck 2 is in development, but won’t be available for 2 or 3 years. What has been revealed is that it will feature a “next generation” power upgrade.

“A lot of people at the company are excited about this product,” Steam’s Yang told the media outlet. “We are very interested in Steam Deck.” However, the company is facing some difficulties.

And the company itself has pointed out that there is technology that does not yet exist for Steam Deck 2.0. Luckily, the commitment to the hardware is very serious, since Valve has revealed that they are working on games focused on this device.

Although exact figures have not been revealed, the company has indicated that Steam Deck has sold “multiple million units”. We will be very attentive to learn more details about everything that is revealed in the future.

Although Steam Deck has been the precursor of a new movement within the video game industry, competitors have not been slow to appear. ROG Ally has been one of the most popular, but even companies like PlayStation are testing the waters with Portal, for example.

