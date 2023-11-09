Steam has received a new title for free and we can get it until the month of November is over. The video game community is broad in all its senses and at Ruetir.com we are committed to bringing you great offers and opportunities like these from time to time.

Claiming free games does not require much effort, in fact it is as if they were gifts that we can keep permanently forever in our library. The game that Steam has put up to claim for free is Project Asteroids.

It may not be your thing at first glance, but remember that If you claim it for free you will have it forever in your library and maybe a friend or your partner will be interested. So spread the word and take advantage of this opportunity.

The game is currently in Early Access stages, if you take advantage of this and install it now you will have it free in your library. Being in early access you have to be aware that you may encounter some bugs and errors throughout the game.

Also remember that the title will be valid to play for free until December 1, date on which it will have a price.

Via