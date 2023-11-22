As of November 20, the currency of Steam, the world’s largest PC game store, changed to US dollars in several countries in the region, resulting in a significant increase in video game prices. And in the case of Argentina, this price increase has reached, in some cases, up to 4,269%.

A decision by Valve, the company behind the popular store, which according to them responds to the instability of some currencies, including the Argentine peso, which continues to lose value against the dollar day by day. The platform itself issued an official statement explaining that the volatility of exchange rates in Argentina and Turkey, another country affected by the measure, made it difficult for developers to establish adequate prices and keep them updated.

“Pricing games in USD for Steam customers in Argentina and Turkey will help us provide greater stability and consistency for players and partners, while allowing us to continue offering a variety of payment methods to Steam users. Steam in those countries/territories,” Steam said.

Price increases between 1% and 4,000%

This dollarization of prices came into effect in 13 Latin American countries, which are: Argentina, Belize, Bolivia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Suriname and Venezuela. A decision that implies that game prices are displayed and charged in dollars. In the case of Argentina, this has led to exposing Argentine users to the 30% PAIS tax, the 35% income tax, and the price of the official dollar, which currently stands at 140 pesos at the time of publishing this news.

According to examples shared on social networks, such as Twitter/X, some players reveal increases ranging between 1% and 4,000%. A user of that social network with the nickname @LegonTW, published a table where it is seen that, for example, the EA FC24 game, which had a price in Argentine pesos of 23,998, is now listed at $69.99, representing an increase of 115.53%. Another extreme case is the game Civilization VI, which went from costing 1,007 pesos to $59.99, implying a jump of 4,269%.

In any case, the same user indicates in another publicationwho hopes “what they say is true that little by little prices will adapt,” promising to update the table in the following days, if this happens.

