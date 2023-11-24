2023 is coming to an end and that means it’s time to recognize the best video games of the year. Different awards will take place in the coming weeks, such as the Steam Awards. Valve’s platform is ready to hear the opinions of players and opened its nomination system so you can support your favorite video games.

Steam will recognize the best video games of 2023 and you can be part of the nomination

As part of the Autumn Sales, Steam invited users to nominate the video games they consider among the best of 2023. The nomination period is short, so you don’t miss it, and the system will be active until next November 28. According to the official information provided by Valve, the winners will be announced next January 2.

Nominate your favorite video games in the 2023 Steam Awards

How do I nominate my favorite video games for the 2023 Steam Awards?

To participate in the 2023 Steam Awards you must enter the official site or the application for mobile phones and PC. Log in and in the Autumn Sales section you will find the banner that will take you to the nomination system. There you must review the 11 categories and you can place the video game of your choice:

Game of the Year VR Game of the Year With Love and Dedication Best Game on Steam Deck Best with Friends Exceptional Visual Style Most Innovative Gameplay Best Difficult Game Best Soundtrack Exceptional Game with Good Storyline Sit back and Relax

