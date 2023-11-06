Stealth 125 will be Fantic’s first naked bike, followed by a complete range of sports bikes designed for young people with an A2 license

Fantic’s first naked is called Stealth 125 and was unveiled today in Milan on the eve of EICMA 2023. The declared objective of the Venetian company is not only to show us a motorbike but to start a real range that will be completed with sports models designed for younger people and which will also satisfy the requests of those with an A2 driving licence. It will be a range conceived, designed and manufactured in Italy and for the A2 category Fantic will be the only company to do so, taking on an important entrepreneurial challenge.

Naked sportswear for the younger ones



The Stealth 125 it is therefore the first born of this much larger project and as mentioned it is a naked powered by the tested 125 Minarelli 4-stroke with injection and equipped with variable valve timing and slipper clutch. Great attention was paid to centralization of the masses and reduction of those not suspended: the 12 liter tank is positioned as close as possible to the center of gravity and leaves space in front to allow the airbox to exploit better air flow. For the same reasons the exhaust is divided into two groups with a high and light silencer while the heavier expansion body is placed in the center at the bottom. Also making its debut on a 125 is a mixed frame with aluminum plate and steel trellis combined with a die-cast aluminum swingarm with lower truss. A chassis designed therefore with a view to greater rigidity and dynamic behavior of a true sports car as well as weight reduction which, however, has not been declared at the moment. The Stealth 125 is also equipped with a 5″ TFT with Bluetooth, full LED headlights and also offers the possibility of choosing a cornering ABS.

Imola Concept



The same concepts of lightness and sportiness that gave rise to the project Stealth 125 we also find them in Imola Concept, a pure, uncompromising sports car born for the track. We remind you that Fantic Motor is now involved in the Moto2 world championship and this Imola wants to anticipate what will happen soon in the Venetian range which will increasingly open up to the world of sports cars.

