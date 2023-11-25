We started looking for an ideal station wagon with AWD and manual gearbox, especially for winter sports. The budget: 8,000 euros.

The nice thing about this kind of advice is the variety of requests. In some cases we are presented with situations where we also have to think about it to see which cars fit best. This is also the case with Hendrick. He is looking for a station wagon with AWD and manual transmission.

Now that in itself is not very strange, we often receive requests for station wagons around this budget (8 grand). But now it is specifically about a car for Austria. It is the car that will stay there too. The intention is that the car will be used during the winter months to drive from the house to the slopes and supermarket.

A station wagon with AWD and manual transmission is also a must. Two-wheel drive is absolutely not an option. Age and mileage don’t matter and Hendrick has no brand disapproval. It just absolutely shouldn’t be an SUV. Seat heating would be very nice.

You can read the wishes and requirements for a station wagon with AWD and manual transmission below:

Current/previous cars:Renault Megane 4 RS Trophy, Renault Twingo GTBuy / lease:BuyBudget:8000Annual mileage:Max 2000Fuel preference:dieselReason for purchasing another car:Additional car for the holiday home in Austria.Family composition:2 adults, children are out.Preferred brands/models:NoNo-go brands/models:No

How do we get the numbers?

Consumption: via Spritmonitor, price ANWB (€1.66 p/l Super) MRB: Province of Utrecht (via tax authorities) Insurance: 55 year old man, 20 claim-free years, Allrisk

Subaru Outback 2.5i Comfort (BP)

€ 7.500

2004

168.000 km

What is it?

The first car that came to our mind if you were looking for a station with AWD and manual gearbox. It is basically the cool off-road-esque variant of the Legacy Touring Wagon. It is a car that can actually do something on unpaved surfaces, because there is a considerable ground clearance, a real permanent four-wheel drive system and even low gearing. No faux AWD with a Haldex clutch and air suspension, this Outback is the real deal. The interior is not chic, but that doesn’t matter. This makes it less of a problem to get the car dirty: you can clean everything again with a high-pressure washer. Also nice, on Marktplaats you can find the Outback everywhere.

How does it drive?

When used in the Netherlands: fine. The suspension is a bit soft, the steering is a bit vague and the engine does not have enormous power reserves. It is a bit of a lifeless generator, but it makes a very nice sound. In Austria it is great with the low gearing. In fact, the Outback is simply better than most crossovers and crossovers called SUVs. Because of the above-mentioned properties, you can perform very well in the terrain and in the snow.

Kosten Subaru

Consumption: 1 in 10.66 Fuel costs: € 26 Weight: 1,405 kg Motor vehicle tax: € 69 Insurance: € 25

Total costs per month: €120

Maintenance forecast

These Subarus are known for their indestructibility and that is somewhat true. That doesn’t mean they are cheap to maintain. Parts are quite pricey and yes, things can break. But given your mileage, it is simply a matter of taking the car to the garage for a service every year and taking care of everything that is wrong. It can’t be very much.

Depreciation forecast

You’re in the right place in terms of depreciation. These cars depreciate very little. Precisely because of their robust image and the fact that you can use them as a workhorse. They can also be sold very well with higher mileage.

Seat Altea 4 Freetrack 2.0 TSI

€ 5.999

2010

150.000 km

What is it?

Strictly speaking, it’s not a station wagon. Just like the Outback, the Freetrack is a cleaned-up version, in this case based on the Seat Altea. The difference with the Outback could not be greater. The Altea is a kind of midi-MPV (it is the Spanish Golf Plus) and this version is longer (Based on the Altea XL) and equipped with everything that Seat had at its disposal. On Marktplaats you have to look for the Altea Freetrack with a magnifying glass.

How does it drive?

A big difference with the Outback is the engine. The 2.0 TSI is a very nice engine. You have a lot of power and torque at your disposal. The standard performance is much better than that of the Outback. You can still provide some surprises on the Autobahn with this crazy thing. There is no low range, but with the torque of the 2.0 TSI you need it less. In terms of handling, you shouldn’t expect too much, but it does drive less week than the Outback.

Seat costs

Consumption: 1 in 9.25 Fuel costs: € 30 Weight: 1,546 kg Motor vehicle tax: € 77 Insurance: € 30 Total costs per month:

Maintenance forecast

The most important thing to check is whether the 2.0 TSI engine consumes oil. In many cases the issues have long since surfaced, this is also an 11 year old car. If it is fixed by a decent store, you can continue for years to come. In the worst case, you can simply top up a liter of oil every now and then. Parts are also very affordable, so that’s nice.

Depreciation forecast

A little more than the Outback. That’s mainly because no one has heard of it. It is a long variant of the Altea and a lot higher and rougher. And only available with a big engine.

Opel Insignia Sports Tourer 2.8 T 4×4 Sport (G09)

€ 6.950

2009

160.000 km

What is it?

We know Opel Insignias offer great value for money, but this is unprecedented. This Insignia is super thick. Okay, it’s a ‘Sport’ and not a more luxurious Cosmo, but it doesn’t matter for the hardware. A 2.8 turbo engine with four-wheel drive, those types of Insignias are rare on Marktplaats. And it is a recent car with relatively few kilometers. On paper it is a D-segment car, but compared to a Volvo V50 or BMW 3 Series from this period, this is a much larger car. Think of it as a Saab 9-5, but with a modest badge.

How does it drive?

Like a tank. This is the nicest car in this overview on the trip from the Netherlands to Austria. The seating position and driving qualities are somewhat reminiscent of the Audi A6 of this period. It is not a car that involves you in driving, but where you can cover kilometers at a high pace.

Costs Opel

Consumption: 1 in 8.42 Fuel costs: € 33 Weight: 1,840 kg Motor vehicle tax: € 101 Insurance: € 40

Total costs per month: €174

Maintenance forecast

It is extra special technology and requires extra maintenance. The transfer case and chain in particular can cause high costs. So check whether the car makes a screeching or rattling noise when driving. If both are the case, you will lose the purchase price in terms of repairs.

Depreciation forecast

That will be significant for this large Opel. Cars always have a certain value, but Insignias are not really cars that are going to be worth money. But hey, if you have such a neat, young and cool car for this money, who cares? Then you drive it up.

YOLO: Volkswagen Passat Variant 4.0 W8 4Motion (3BG)

€ 6.8000

2002

185.000 km

What is it?

The most pointless engine variant of a model ever. There have been some D-segment cars with an eight-cylinder, but they were almost without exception sporty variants. For the enthusiasts, the Rover 75 V8 was that car. The Volkswagen Passat W8 is available as a station with AWD and manual gearbox. It is a very special engine that sounds very nice. And it is a quality product, from the time when Volkswagens offered that little bit extra compared to the competition. The engine is special, a ‘W’ engine. This is extremely short for its type, as there are four cylinder banks with two cylinders (two of which are 15 degree banks). Oh: we found a few automatics on Marktplaats, in Germany you can find them with a manual transmission in the budget.

How does it drive?

Just like with the Insignia, this Volkswagen drives like an Audi. And with the Passat in particular, because it is also an Audi. This Passat has a real quattro with a Torsen diff (and no Haldex clutch). As mentioned, the car does not have a sporty slant and that is not a bad thing at all. It is a nice mileage eater with a special preference for premium petrol. The performance is somewhat disappointing, but with the manual transmission the W8 is better served than the slow automatic.

Costs Volkswagen

Consumption: 1 in 7.39 Fuel costs: € 38 Weight: 1,730 kg Motor vehicle tax: € 93 Insurance: € 40

Total costs per month: €171

Maintenance forecast

A big engine in a heavy car automatically means high maintenance costs. Parts can be done, but specific parts can sometimes become difficult. These types of cars haven’t been made for a very long time, of course. Fortunately, they are enthusiasts’ cars, so there are plenty of examples that have been extremely well taken care of.

Depreciation forecast

If you don’t drive that many miles, you’ll be fine. These cars hardly depreciate, especially if you keep them in good condition. Special Volkswagens are always popular with VW enthusiasts.

Conclusion station wagon with AWD and manual gearbox

What to do, what to do? The answer to that is simple, because that Subaru is the best option. The lowest costs and best applicable for the situation in Austria. That Seat is interesting if it is very cheap. The Insignia might be wiser to go with a 2.0T instead of the very thirsty and complex V6. In any case, there is plenty to choose from!

