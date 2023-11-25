Suara.com – Even though state officials who run in the presidential election (Pilpres) and are included in the winning team are permitted not to resign from their positions, this could potentially give rise to a conflict of interest.

To anticipate possible conflicts of interest, Jember University (Unej) public policy observer Hermanto Rohman urged them to resign from their positions.

This statement was made to maintain the neutrality of ASN, even though the regulations are not required to be withdrawn.

“This is to avoid conflicts of interest as well as the potential for using their positions and office facilities as a campaign tool, so it would be best for them to resign,” he said as quoted by Antara, Saturday (25/11/2023).

Hermanto said that if he remained in office, the possibility that it would affect the neutrality of ASN and its subordinates would be very clear.

“State officials will certainly influence the neutrality of ASN and their subordinates, so they should also have the courage and ethics to resign from their positions,” he said.

He then reviewed the regulations of the Election Law and the Constitutional Court’s decision on the Election Law which clearly explained that state officials, ministers, governors, mayors and legislators, did not have to resign from nominating presidential and vice presidential candidates.

However, he reiterated that ethically and morally it was better to step down.

“By not resigning, this indicates a lack of seriousness and could be interpreted as a form of greed for office,” he said.

Previously, President Joko Widodo issued Government Regulation Number 53 of 2023 on November 21 2023 which stated that ministers, legislative members and regional heads were not required to resign from their positions if they ran as presidential and vice presidential candidates in the 2024 presidential election.

The PP also stipulates that ministers, ministerial level officials and regional heads can carry out campaign leave in the 2024 elections. (Antara)