The startups represent less than 1 percent of companies that apply for funding and incentives, but when they activate well two out of three, or 66 percent, manage to gain access to support measures. This is what emerges from the data relating to the two-year period 2021-23 released by Golden Group, main independent Italian company active in subsidized finance.

Analyzing the data in absolute value, the trend emerges even more clearly. Compared to over 21 thousand support requests received from more than two thousand and 600 Italian companies, only 142 come from startups. On the other hand, as many as 94 manage to obtain financing and benefits. For the financed entities, the average amount obtained is over 50 thousand euros, for a total amount of over 4 million.

Among the reasons that explain this low participation rate first of all there is the so-called “high mortality” of startups. In fact, over two thirds close their doors within the first twelve months of activity. Secondly, young entrepreneurs, and consequently innovative small businesses, they suffer from a lack of knowledge of subsidized finance tools or they encounter complex procedures that discourage their participation in national and European tenders.

These are important loans not only because they would make a significant contribution to the development and scalability of a start-up, but would also favor their survival, especially in the initial stages: just think that seven out of ten, the vast majority, declare that they do not have enough funds to reach the second year of life.

“Concessional finance is a driving force for small and medium-sized innovative businessesbecause it can contribute positively not only to their survival in the first years of life, but also to their growth in an increasingly competitive and dynamic market”, commented Fabio Leoni, the CEO of Golden Group.

“In the current scenario, with skyrocketing interest rates and a low capital injection from traditional financing channels, subsidized finance can provide concrete answers to this type of entrepreneurial reality, which has small structures, but often relies on innovative ideas and great corporate visions. Now more than ever it is necessary to promote knowledge of these tools and of the realities that, like us, support innovative companies in their growth path”.

