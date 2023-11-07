Vietnamese media, VN Express, gave a cynical response to the progress of the Indonesian National Team. According to them, the Garuda squad has become stronger because of the naturalization of players over the last three years.

VN Express points out that this is the factor that makes the Indonesian National Team so confident now.

“In the last three years, Indonesia has continued to add naturalized or hereditary players to accelerate the strength of their national team,” wrote VN Express, quoted on Tuesday (7/11/2023).

“To fight Iraq and the Philippines, Shin Tae-yong called up naturalized Dutch players such as Marc Klok and striker Rafael Struick.”

“Apart from that, four other defenders of Indonesian descent were also called up, namely Sandy Walsh, Elkan Baggott, Jordi Amat and Shayne Pattynama.”

Regardless of the Vietnamese media’s response, the Indonesian national team is indeed performing quite well throughout 2023.

The Garuda squad managed to beat teams that on paper had a higher FIFA ranking than them, such as Burundi (3-1, 2-2), Palestine (0-0) and Turkmenistan (2-0).

The Indonesian national team is currently continuing to climb up the FIFA rankings. After crushing Brunei Darussalam with an aggregate of 12-0 in October, the Red and White team is now ranked 145th in the world.

The Indonesian national team will visit Iraq’s headquarters on the first day of Group F on November 16, before playing their second match against hosts the Philippines five days later.

(Arief)