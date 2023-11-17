From the first minute of this Friday, November 17, the thirteenth edition of El Buen Fin began, with two requests, On the one hand, the private sector asked not to buy informally, and on the other, Profeco warned of the danger of fraud when buying on social networks.

At the kick-off event of said event, held in León, Guanajuato, the head of the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco), David Aguilar Romero asked to be attentive because “if purchases are made online, it is suggested to buy from safe sites and safe suppliers, not buy from (social) networks to avoid fraud.”

He asked “to make reasoned purchases, prepare budgets, compare prices and purchase durable goods, avoiding unnecessary expenses, I buy what I need and I buy what I can afford.

He called “to take advantage of true offers and promotions, find out the total costs, obtain guarantees and be certain of delivery times.”

The official explained that between 2021 and 2022, the claims received during the Buen Fin decreased by almost 50%. going from 1,030 in 2021 to 522 in 2022 with an immediate conciliation percentage of more than 50%.

He commented that they monitor the prices of almost 500 items on the microsite www.elbuenfin.profeco.gob.mx145 service modules were installed in the main shopping centers and squares of the main cities to carry out immediate reconciliations, In addition, people are served through Conciliaexpress and the Consumer telephone numbers 55 552688722 and 800 468 8722.

At the event, the president of the Confederation of National Chambers of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Concanaco), Héctor Tejada Shaar, said that El Buen Fin democratizes the participation of all companies, since everyone, regardless of size, can participate.

He explained that El Buen Fin emerged as a way to counter Black Friday in the United States and now American citizens come to buy in Mexico.

He recalled that they estimate a spill of 141 billion pesos in 2023, a figure higher than the 134.4 billion pesos in 2022.

The representative of the Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism of León, Guanajuato, Rubén Ramírez Franco, said that after 13 editions of El Buen Fin, What was observed is that teamwork is necessary, from the government, private initiative and the public in general.

He added that El Buen Fin is a true crusade for formal commerce; For the chambers, one of the specific pillars is to promote formal commerce, That’s why he asked to buy in formal businesses.

“Informality generates 24% of the GDP and holds 55% of the country’s jobs captive,” said Ramírez Franco.

The representative of Factory Shops Outlet, Marcelo Padilla, said that they have an influx of visitors of more than 3 million people, by offering deals throughout the year, but especially during El Buen Fin.

