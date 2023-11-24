NASA’s choice of Starship for the landing of the Artemis III lunar mission continues to raise eyebrows after two years. SpaceX It was never clear about the number of times the ship will have to refuel in flight to reach the Moon, but a NASA official has just put the number at ’18’.

“In the high teens,” said Lakiesha Hawkins, assistant office administrator. NASA’s Moon to Mars. Created at the beginning of the year, this office has taken the reins of NASA’s deep space manned flight program to try to accelerate plans to establish a colony on the Moon and travel to Mars for the first time.

The Lunar Starship Problem

In August 2021, SpaceX was the only company selected by NASA to build a “human landing system” (HLS) that will transport astronauts from lunar orbit to the surface of the Moon (and back to lunar orbit) on the Artemis III mission.

Artemis III is scheduled, with excess optimism, for December 2025. It will be the first manned mission to the Moon since 1972. Artemis IV will come later, in 2028, and also involves SpaceX’s Starship.

Elon Musk’s company defeated the more orthodox proposals of Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’ company, and Dynetics, owned by Leidos. Blue Origin strongly criticized NASA’s decision publishing infographics and technical reports (now deleted) about the risks of choosing a lunar lander as “immensely complex and high-risk” as Starship. Jeff Bezos even sent a letter to the NASA administrator.

One of the main complaints of Blue Origin was the number of launches Starship would require for a single lunar mission: up to 16 launchesthat of the lunar Starship and those of the tanker Starship, which will be necessary to refuel in orbit.

Elon Musk responded quickly, calling the 16-launch estimate “extremely unlikely.” The Starship lunar (officially, Starship HLS) requires no fins or heat shield, so it will be much lighter than a conventional Starship, he said. And she offered her own estimate: eight pitches.

Until now, eight was the only official number. A recent NASA report on the HLS program mentioned “a series of reusable Starship tanker variants” that would launch before the lunar Starship to refuel propellants. The report did not reveal the number.

Now, in a meeting of the human exploration and operations committee of NASA’s advisory board, Lakiesha Hawkins said:

“The number of launches is about eighteen. This is due to concerns about boiling or loss of cryogenic liquid propellants in the tanks. In order to meet the required schedule, as well as manage fuel evaporation, there will need to be a rapid succession of fuel releases.





Blue Origin ‘Blue Moon’ lunar lander

In summary, Jeff Bezos he was right, and 16 or so pitches are back on the table. But Bezos is no longer so angry with NASA because Blue Origin won a new contract (the SLD) a few months ago to develop the lunar lander for the Artemis V mission.

The lander is called Blue Moon and is designed by Blue Origin in collaboration with Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Draper, Astrobotic and Honeybee Robotics. It will require up to four launches using New Glenn, the Blue Origin rocket that has not yet seen the light of day.

Why so many launches

For the Artemis III mission (and the previous test flight), SpaceX will launch a “depot” Starship from Texas and Florida and diecimuchas Starship cisterna that will transfer, in orbit with the Earth, methane and liquid oxygen to the tank. The last launch will be that of the lunar Starship, which will meet the depot in orbit and fill its tanks before going to the Moon.

The important question is not why so many launches (in the end, Starship is a rocket designed to be rapidly reusable), but why NASA chose SpaceX. Among other things, because SpaceX had several Starship prototypes already in testing, the ship was spacious for astronauts, had a large cargo capacity and was the cheapest option.

SpaceX was asking for $3 billion, almost half of what the other companies were asking for. Jeff Bezos later offered to fund part of the effort if NASA also chose Blue Origin for the HLS contract, but that proposal fell through. Unless Starship fails in its test flights, Artemis III and Artemis IV will reach the moon in SpaceX’s rocket ship.

HLS is the most important contract for the Starship program, and for SpaceX in general since it took astronauts to the International Space Station for the first time in August 2020 with a Crew Dragon spacecraft.

SpaceX was the first private company to achieve something like this, and has since launched nine other crewed missions (for NASA, but also for other space agencies and companies). Its only rival, Boeing’s Starliner, has not yet made its first manned flight.

