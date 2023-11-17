The second flight of Starship, the space rocket heavyweight created by SpaceX, appears imminent. After yesterday’s announcement of a last-minute delay, everything seems to indicate that it will be Saturday when the giant will rise again. This is how you can follow the event.

When. On Saturday, November 18, Starship’s second flight attempt will take place (assuming there are no new delays). Takeoff has a 20-minute window starting at 07:00 local time, 14:00 peninsular time (CET).

Last minute delay. The departure time was confirmed yesterday following the announcement of a delay caused by problems with one of the grid stabilizers, which the ship deploys for its landing.

With the problem solved, everything seems ready for the team responsible for the takeoff to restart the countdown tomorrow from Starbase, SpaceX’s operations center and takeoff platform in Boca Chica, Texas.

How to see it. The takeoff can be followed live through the SpaceX website and via Twitter. As the company explained, the broadcast of the launch will begin about 35 minutes before takeoff.

Unlike previous occasions, the takeoff cannot be followed through the company’s YouTube channel, but it can be followed through channels such as Everyday Astronaut and NASASpaceflight.

At Xataka we will cover what has happened and what the next steps that the company owned by Elon Musk will have to take in the development of this new orbital system.

Put us in background. At the end of September it was 15 years since the inaugural flight of the Falcon 1, the company’s first rocket to reach Earth orbit. Tomorrow’s attempt will be, if there are no delays, the second takeoff of this rocket.

The previous flight took place in April of this same year. The Starship rocket, composed of the homonymous ship and the first stage, Super Heavy, took off from Starbase and crossed the skies for three minutes, ending up disintegrating and falling into the Gulf of Mexico.

The ship failed to reach its course due to problems with five of its 33 raptor engines. There were two key lessons learned in that takeoff. The first was that the great vulnerability of the rocket was not in the vehicle but in the takeoff platform. The second: the enormous environmental problem derived from this test.

From 50/50 to uncertainty. What will happen this time? Impossible to know. During all these years, trial and error has been the dominant trend in the space company’s strategy. In the days before the first launch, Elon Musk assured that the chances of success were 50%.

The slap on the wrist from authorities after Starship’s first flight could have led the company to a more cautious approach. The rush of recent days, with SpaceX putting pressure on the US airspace regulatory agency, the FAA, does not seem to be a sign of caution in any case.

If all goes well, Starship will complete its first orbital flight, departing from Texas and then returning to Earth at a point near the Hawaii archipelago, an hour and a half after takeoff. The first stage, Super Heavy, will remain in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico after giving the vehicle its first boost.

Imagen | SpaceX