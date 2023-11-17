Seven months have passed since the Starship exploded over the Gulf of Mexico without proving that it is capable of reaching space. Tomorrow SpaceX has a second chance to achieve it and expectations could not be higher.

What, when, where. This is the second flight test of the fully integrated Starship system. That is, the 50-meter-high Starship spacecraft mounted on the 70-meter-high Super Heavy booster. Stacked together they form the tallest rocket in the world.

The launch window opens on Saturday, November 18 at 7 a.m. local time in Starbase, Texas. It will be 2:00 p.m. in Spain (peninsular time). The window lasts just 20 minutes, so takeoff time cannot be delayed much. The flight can be followed live. The SpaceX broadcast will begin 35 minutes before launch.





The people who built the Starship at Starbase (Texas)

The news. The flight plan is very similar to the first test, but SpaceX has implemented at least 57 improvements to the rocket and launch pad:

A new hot stage separation system: a ring between the Starship and the Super Heavy that allows the ship to fire its engines to separate from the booster. A new electronic thrust vector control (TVC) system: damage to this component on the first flight caused the booster to lose control of its engines. Reinforcements in the foundation of the launch pad: it had been destroyed after the first launch of the Starship sent concrete flying into the air. A water-cooled steel flame deflector will mitigate deck damage that the 33 Raptor engines could cause and absorb the power of their shock waves.

The countdown. Two hours before launch, the SpaceX flight director will check all the rocket’s subsystems and give the green light to fuel loading. At T-1:37:00, the Super Heavy booster (Booster 9) will begin to fill with liquid methane and oxygen. At T-1:17:00, so will the Starship (Ship 25). The cryogenic propellant will cause the Starship to appear white due to condensation.

19 minutes before launch, the Raptor engines will begin to cool down. At T-10 seconds, the flame deflector will begin shooting jets of high-pressure water to dampen the power of the engines. In T-3 seconds the engine ignition sequence will be activated. If everything goes well, the Starship will take off at T-0.





The flight plan. As we said, the trajectory programmed for the flight is very similar to that of the first test, which was not completed. The rocket will begin to rise two and a half seconds after the booster ignites its 33 Raptor engines. The enormous vehicle will reach the moment of maximum aerodynamic pressure (Max Q) 52 seconds after takeoff. It is a critical moment because it is the one with the greatest structural stress on the rocket.

Two minutes and 39 seconds after takeoff, the booster will turn off its engines (MECO). The Starship stage will ignite its own two seconds later to separate from the booster and begin its part of the flight. The booster will then perform a turning maneuver by restarting the engine and return to the ground. It is expected to land vertically in the Gulf of Mexico with a final burn.

The Starship, for its part, will continue to ascend for six minutes until it reaches space. She will then shut down her engines and circle the Earth on a 90-minute suborbital trajectory. Before completing the trip around the world, it will re-enter the atmosphere and fall into the Pacific Ocean, near the coast of Kauai (one of the Hawaiian islands). SpaceX does not plan to reuse either stage of this test.

Green light from the regulators. The flight license for the second Starship test came Wednesday after seven months of inspections. The Federal Aviation Administration had closed its safety review several days ago, but biological risks, which could affect species such as the piping puffin and the sandpiper, remained to be ruled out.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service analyzed the deluge-system flame deflector (an item that was not in the first test) and concluded that the water it throws in the releases will not change the salinity of the area’s marshes. as long as it is used less than 30 times a year.

What could go wrong. The main concern is once again the Raptor engines, whose reliability is in question. Up to eight failed on the first flight, although there are many (33 in the first stage and six in the second) and they use a fuel for which SpaceX and the rest of the industry have very little experience, methalox (densified liquid methane and liquid oxygen).

The engines from the first test also caused a fire that affected the rocket’s direction, but with new coatings on the fuel lines and other improved elements this is less likely to happen again. Eyes are focused on new elements, such as the flame deflector (which was tested successfully, but could fail somehow) and the new stage separation mechanism (riskier as it involves an engine ignition when the Starship is still stuck). to the propeller).

All ready. After stacking and unstacking Ship 25 on Booster 9 up to seven times in recent months, the new Starship prototypes are ready to fly. The flight termination system is installed in case it is needed again. And, although there was a last-minute scare with an actuator in a propeller stabilizer grille, it is now resolved.

There are less than 24 hours left for the expected launch of the rocket with which NASA plans to return to the Moon and Elon Musk to Mars. As long as there is no new delay, SpaceX could make history tomorrow with the tallest and most powerful rocket in the world.

Images | SpaceX

