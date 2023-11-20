Suara.com – SpaceX is conducting tests on the Starship spacecraft, which it hopes will one day carry humans to the moon and Mars.

Unfortunately, it ended with an explosion Saturday morning minutes after liftoff from the company’s spaceport in Boca Chica, Texas.

Starship launched just after 8 a.m. ET atop a Super Heavy rocket, claimed to be the largest rocket in the world.

Moments after completing stage separation, when the Super Heavy booster detached from Starship, the rocket’s first stage exploded.

However, the Starship continued to cruise for several minutes, surpassing its predecessor’s flight time.

A faint explosion was seen on the live broadcast around the 8-minute mark and the presenters quickly confirmed that they had lost contact with the plane.

Unlike its first test, which ended about 24 miles above the Earth’s surface, this time Starship was able to reach outer space.

At the time the explosion occurred, live streaming trackers recorded it at an altitude of around 92 miles, as reported by the Engadget page, Monday (20/11/2023).

The flight was SpaceX’s first attempt at a new separation technique called “hot staging,” which involves starting the Starship’s engines before the craft detaches from its still-firing first stage.

He manages to complete the move before the Super Heavy explodes, with the Starship already far away.

SpaceX must now think about adjustments to its booster to help it survive future hot staging attempts.

However, as the last test ended in an explosion, SpaceX still considers everything a success.