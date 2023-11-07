Tonight at San Siro Beckham, Henry and Noel Gallagher: the Rossoneri club develops its brand between football, fashion and lifestyle to become a point of reference for the Under 30s

Europe stops tonight and looks at Milan. Atletico Madrid-Celtic, Borussia-Newcastle, City-Young Boys: the first of the alternatives, with all due respect, comes fifth. Milan-PSG is a great match on and off the pitch. PSG has been an example for years: taking advantage of Doha’s money and the immense charm of Paris, it has attracted stars, signed a collection with Dior, created a shirt with The Weeknd and found an agreement with a unique technical sponsor: Air Jordan. Top level mix between football, fashion and lifestyle. AC Milan in the RedBird era is traveling in the same direction, focusing on its great history and, more than all Italian clubs, looking to the world of entertainment. At San Siro there will be Noel Gallagher, frontman of Oasis who for once won’t be watching City, David Beckham and Thierry Henry. Global stars with and without football. Together with them, Ghali, Rkomi, Ernia, Veronica Ferraro and Davide Simonetta, Yusuf Panseri. Very clear line: to become a reference club for the Under 30s. From the 2021-22 season to today, during the Champions League matches, Milan has increased the attendance at the stadium of Under 20s (from 2 to 5%), Under 30s (from 41 to 45%), women (from 10 to 13%) and foreigners (from 18 to 23%). The target audience changes and visibility increases.

YOUNG BRAND

According to YouGov, Milan is the first Italian football brand in the world, the second best known in China, the eighth in the United States. And the value of the brand, according to Brand Finance, has grown by 33% in the last year, for an estimated value of 358 million. There is a red and black thread that starts from the Off White jackets and connects Gallagher, Beckham, LeBron James, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the New Era caps. Milan wants to be a global brand and become a strong reference for Generation Z. Only in this way will revenues grow consistently, only in this way can we think of knocking on City’s doorstep and bringing to Milan, one day away, not only Noel Gallagher, but also Phil Foden.