Elon Musk announced in February of this year that he would build a large Tesla electric car plant in Nuevo León, but this is not the businessman’s only important project in Mexico. Starlink is available for residential users in the country from mid-2022. Now, however, it has just taken an important step by winning a tender from a state company.

According to official documents, the SpaceX subsidiary has obtained two contracts from the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) by offering “the best conditions in terms of price.” In this way, Musk’s firm will be able to receive between 887.5 million pesos (about 50 million dollars) and 1,775 million pesos (about 101 million dollars) for its services.

The contracts that Starlink won

As we say, there are two contracts that Starlink obtained. One is to offer a service Backhaul connectivity in low Earth orbit (LEO) along with all the equipment necessary to develop this type of hierarchical communication infrastructure. The other is for an LEO satellite connectivity service to provide internet at rural Priority Attention Points.

Both agreements are framed in the CFE’s Telecommunications and Internet for All program, whose mission is to guarantee access to telecommunications services, including high-speed internet, in Mexico. Musk’s signature satellite internet is now part of this program, or at least it will be until December 2026, the date on which the contracts are extended.





Starlink

The strategic consulting firm The Competitive Intelligence Unit points out that although the availability of the Internet has grown in recent times, 25.6 million people They were not connected to the network of networks in 2022. “The lack of telecommunications infrastructure is one of the main problems that explains the connectivity gap,” explains TCI.

Although Starlink is not yet five years old, the company has become an important player in satellite connectivity. Since its launch in 2019, it has expanded its coverage to more than 60 countries. It even partnered with telecommunications giant Telefónica to increase its presence among companies in Spanish-speaking countries, including Mexico.

Images: Cleverson Oliveira (Wikimedia Commons)

In Xataka: Internet explained so that anyone can understand how it works (and why sometimes a part is knocked out)