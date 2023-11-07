The gigantic constellation of Starlink satellites that SpaceX has put into orbit have been offering their satellite internet service for some time even in Ukraine. This system continues to grow and improve, but it also serves something else.

Elon, look what I discovered. Todd Humphrey, an academic at the University of Texas, appeared before SpaceX managers in 2020 and explained what he had discovered: with a few small adjustments to the Starlink satellite software, it would be possible to propose an alternative to the GPS system in case it fail.

At SpaceX they didn’t want distractions. But for Elon and his team, the important thing was to have a clear focus on their satellite internet objective. Humphrey continued working on that option, and after reverse engineering the transmitted signals, he and his team managed to discover the solution to the problem: as they explain in the MIT Technology Review, SpaceX satellites could also offer a geopositioning system.

An independent GPS. Humphrey has not been the first to point to something like this, but he has published a scientific study analyzing the signals from the Starlink system, which he describes as “a closely guarded secret.” Although SpaceX was more cooperative in the first conversations, they never gave details about these signals, which this researcher had to analyze after purchasing a Starlink terminal.

Let’s see Nadal play. To do these reverse engineering tasks, researchers began studying high-definition videos on YouTube with videos of Rafael Nadal playing tennis. This made it possible to have a data source that could be studied, and to discover, for example, the method of encoding these transmissions, which used the OFDM (Orthogonal Frequency-Division Multiplexing) technique.

Timing is key. From there the team looked for synchronization sequences, and they found a pleasant surprise: there were more than what was strictly necessary. Each sequence in fact contains data on the distance and speed of the satellites, and since four of these chains are transmitted every millisecond, its application as a geolocation system is perfectly possible.

30 meter accuracy. The current system, without SpaceX doing absolutely anything, allows the receiver to be geolocated with an accuracy of 30 meters. That accuracy could be less than a meter—thus competing with GPS—if SpaceX included additional data on the exact position of each satellite in its downstream channel.

It’s not all good news. As Mark Psiaki, a Virginia Tech professor who is an expert in the GPS system, indicates, the fact that they are completely predictable and used throughout the constellation is a security vulnerability: “any navigation system that works with open source sequences could definitely be falsified, because everyone will know how to detect those signals and create false ones.

Imagen | Tony Webster

