Until now, the Starlink Satellite Internet It seemed only an expensive emergency solution for areas where fiber optics did not reach. However, thanks to more favorable conditions, Elon Musk’s connectivity seems like a real alternative to having high-speed Internet.

This satellite connection will continue to have the same initial installation cost of the receiving antenna, but from now on it has a substantial reduction in 25 euros less on the monthly bill.

Starlink drops price for the second time in 2023

Until now, rural areas and those places where neither fiber nor mobile connections from operators reach are perfect to take advantage of this type of connection. On its official website you can see a map of how far its satellite Internet coverage goes. For example, in Spain it is available in practically the entire national territoryexcept a part of Guadalajara, the north of Lanzarote and Ceuta and Melilla.

On the other hand, one of the main drawbacks of this satellite alternative is its price. In fact, when I land this option it uses the SpaceX satellite networkSpain was one of the countries in which it was most expensive to hire this option.

Until now, hiring a Starlink equipment pack (antenna and router) has a initial installation price of 450 euros. To this we must add the 23 euros of shipping costs, plus the monthly fee that came out to 65 euros per month. However, Starlink has carried out the second reduction in the monthly price of the service and it is now cheaper.

As we can see in the list of plans and services, the Starlink Standard Plan now it only costs 40 euros per month. This, after a change that occurred a few months ago, has unlimited navigation.

Alternative to fibre?

Elon Musk’s company in this way manages to establish itself again as a real alternative to fibergetting rid of this limitation (still subject to a fair use policy) and having other advantages such as the portability of the satellite Internet system.

Starlink has now changed its conditions and simply states that its residential level “includes unlimited standard data”, while priority access data of 40 GB (€93/month), 1 TB (€180/month), 2 TB (€360/month) or 6 TB (€1,060/month) are reserved for the enterprise level . Of course, the Fair Use Policy still pays attention to a warning for heavy users with its heavy use policies: