Official support for DLSS in Starfield arrives next week, a little before Bethesda also releases the patch for FSR3 on console and PC.

The success of Starfield continues on Xbox Series X|S, Game Pass, PC y Steam Deck, es palpable y Bethesda next to Microsoft They are aware. But the developer prepares a update to add DLSS to the game.

“We’ve been working hard on Starfield updates and will be putting the next one into Steam Beta next week,” reads the post. red social de Elon Musk a few lines below.

It is clear that the Xbox Game Studios company wants to continue improving Xbox’s income in the last quarter, which is already very good thanks to gaming and online services.

“This update will include support for Nvidia DLSS with frame generation, display controls and HDR for supported systems, along with other optimizations and improvements.

You will be able to try it through the Steam beta options. We would love to receive your feedback before it is published for all PC and Xbox players,” you can continue reading in the tweet.

Meanwhile, Starfield reached a new player record and it is confirmed which of the two platforms the game has had the most success on. new game from Bethesda Game Studios.

The logo on the Starfield cover continues to generate users to Xbox

Finally, they ask users to stay tuned for specific details and thank them for playing. Not without first confirming another novelty that they have planned for the game and that will arrive soon.

“DLSS is for Nvidia PC users only. We also plan to support AMD FSR3 in a future update,” reads a response just below.

“The best Bethesda Game Studios has conceived a huge, colossal and exciting game, where each adventure can be different. It is not perfect, but it is undoubtedly one of the games of the year,” we said in the Starfield analysis.

And that without counting the new Xbox video invites us to dream about the games that are coming to Xbox Series X|S and Game Pass, which are not few.

Now what Starfield will have official support for DLSS in the new update and confirms the AMD FSR3 supportcan improve space RPG?