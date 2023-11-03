Bethesda Game Studios has announced its social channels which will be available soon an update for the PC version of Starfield that will introduce support for Nvidia’s DLSS and frame generation technology.

The update will be published initially on Steam in beta version, therefore it will need to be enabled via the game properties within the users library. The developers aim to publish the patch officially after receiving feedback from users who want to try it in preview.

Bethesda makes it known that AMD’s FSR3 support is also plannedhowever for this update you will have to wait longer.