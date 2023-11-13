One of the surprises of The Game Awards 2023 was the absence of Starfield in the Game of the Year category and the fact that it is only nominated for the best RPG award. The hype, the years of development and other details made us think at some point that Bethesda’s release would compete for the grand prize, but the results before the press and fans considered it a step below the games that are considered for the GOTY. Is Xbox alone in this award ceremony? The reality is that no, since one of its great titles is representing the brand.

Hi-Fi Rush is the best Xbox representative at The Game Awards 2023

The revelation of the nominations for The Game Awards 2023 focused attention on Microsoft’s first-party offer due to the absence of StarfieldHowever, another Xbox title from Bethesda is standing up for the brand. We are talking about Hi-Fi Rush, a Tango Gameworks title that debuted in January 2023 and has been among the most nominated titles for the awards ceremony that will take place on December 7.

We’re thrilled that #hifiRush is nominated in 5 categories at @thegameawards: ✨Best Action Game

✨Best Audio Design

✨Best Score & Music

✨Best Art Direction

✨Innovation in Accessibility You can cast your votes now: https://t.co/mIEFryYVdV pic.twitter.com/pWsoPjpMbn — Hi-Fi RUSH (@hifiRush) November 13, 2023

Hi-Fi Rush is nominated in 5 categories so the chances of it winning at least one award at TGA 2023 are great. Something to highlight about this video game is that it was a top secret project by Tango Gameworks, although it had previously been hinted that the studio founded by Shinji Mikami was working on a proposal far removed from the survival horror of The Evil Within.

However, it was January 25, 2023 when Hi-Fi Rush was presented and the surprise was greater when it was announced that it would be available that same day worldwide for millions of Xbox users thanks to Xbox Game Pass. The results spoke for themselves and the Tango Gameworks game was placed among the favorites of the year and now its success is recognized at The Game Awards 2023.

Will Hi-Fi Rush release the caste for Xbox?

